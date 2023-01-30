26 badminton teams to attend 2023 Iran Intl. Challenge

Canada, India, China, Brazil, East Timor, Philippines, Nepal, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Portugal, Jordan, Peru, Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iraq and Sri Lanka have arrived in Tehran.

Badminton players from Malta, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Denmark, the Netherlands and Poland are to arrive in the country on Tuesday.

The 31st Iran Fajr International Challenge 2023 is part of the Badminton Asia circuit and a BWF International Challenge event.

The tournament takes place at the Iran Badminton Federation Sports Hall in Tehran, Iran from 31 January to 5 February 2023.

