  1. Sports
Jan 30, 2023, 7:00 PM

26 badminton teams to attend 2023 Iran Intl. Challenge

26 badminton teams to attend 2023 Iran Intl. Challenge

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The 2023 Iran International Challenge is to host teams from 26 countries.

Canada, India, China, Brazil, East Timor, Philippines, Nepal, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Portugal, Jordan, Peru, Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iraq and Sri Lanka have arrived in Tehran.

Badminton players from Malta, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Denmark, the Netherlands and Poland are to arrive in the country on Tuesday.

The 31st Iran Fajr International Challenge 2023 is part of the Badminton Asia circuit and a BWF International Challenge event.

The tournament takes place at the Iran Badminton Federation Sports Hall in Tehran, Iran from 31 January to 5 February 2023.

TM/IRIB 3735283

News Code 196831

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News