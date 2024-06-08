Boycotting Israeli products easiest but very effective way

245 days have passed since the continuous, all-out, and deadly attacks of the Zionist regime against the residents of the besieged Gaza Strip and the painful killing of its women and children, Nasser Kan'ani wrote on X.

The most heinous international crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide by mass killing of citizens, women, and children, attacks on camps, schools, mosques, hospitals, universities, and churches, killing of prisoners, targeted killing of journalists, use of artificial hunger and famine, forced migration of more than one million people of Gaza, killing of international organizations humanitarian affairs activists are part of the war crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip during the past 245 days, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said.

Kana'ni stated that due to the inaction of the governments and the United Nations Security Council to stop the Zionist regime's war crimes against the Palestinians, the responsibility of the nations and also the non-governmental organizations to support the oppressed Palestinian nation increases.

Boycotting Zionist goods and companies is the easiest but the most effective way, Kan'ani noted.

SD/6130014