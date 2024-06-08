Israel will use images of rescued captive to justify killing

“Scores of civilians and many children were killed today in the Israeli operation and they may not be mentioned or will be a footnote in today’s news at best,” he said in a post on X according to Al Jazeera.

“As you smile seeing a father finally embracing his daughter in Tel Aviv, shed a tear for the father having to bury his daughter in Gaza,” he added.

He said that there is a way for Palestinian and Israeli families to be “reunited in life not in death”.

“That is the success we should all be striving for. After eight months of massacres, Israel will use today’s images to try and justify the killing of 36,000 Palestinians and the destruction of the lives of 2.3 million Palestinians. Don’t let it.”

MNA