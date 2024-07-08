9th 'Iran PIVEX 2024 Exhibition' kicks off in Tehran

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Head of Economic Department of the Leader’s Office Ali Aqa-Mohammadi, Deputy Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Sohbatollah Rahmani, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mehdi Baradaran and industrialists.

Some 138 domestic and foreign companies from 10 countries showcased their latest products and achievements in the fields of sanitary faucet, kitchen equipment, bathroom, sauna, Jacuzzi, and related services.

The exhibition (PIVEX) aims to provide a suitable platform for presenting the latest products in the industry of pipes and fittings, machines and related equipment, valves, pumps, and filters by creating an environment for interaction between domestic and foreign activists, supporting producers, elites, and activists of these industries. It will be held in line with economic excellence and help to develop non-oil exports.

Participants in this exhibition will present their products, innovations and latest achievements. So far, associations and unions related to this industry have announced their support and the presence of their active units in this exhibition.

The exhibition kicked off on July 8 and will run through July 11, 2024.

MA/6160715