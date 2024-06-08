Iran’s economy to grow 3.2% in 2024: WB

According to the estimate of the international body, Iran’s economy experienced a five percent growth and a 40.8 percent inflation in 2023.

The bank has forecast that the industrial sector in Iran will take the lead in 2024, experiencing a 4.9 percent growth, followed by the services and agricultural sectors with a 2.7 and 0.9 percent growth.

In addition, the World Bank has predicted that Iran’s export of goods and services will exceed 7.1 percent in 2024 compared to the preceding year.

Also, the bank expects that import of products into the country will experience a 1.8 percent growth in 2024 compared to a year earlier.

The balance of Iran’s current accounts will also experience positive growth and reach 2.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024.

AMK/TT