Iraqi Resistance says it attacked "vital target" in Israel

The Iraqi Resistance movement explained in a short statement that its forces carried out this operation using a drone.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced, early this morning, that it has struck a vital target in occupied Palestine using drones, Al-Mayadeen wrote.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq also emphasized that this operation was carried out in support of the Gaza Strip and in response to the killings of the occupiers against the Palestinians.

Since the start of the al-Aqsa Storm operation on the 7th of last October, the occupied port of Eilat has been targeted several times by the Yemeni forces and the Islamic Resistance of Iraq to declare support for the oppressed people of Gaza.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

