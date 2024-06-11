Iraqi Resistance launches drone attack on Israeli base

The Israeli base in Eilat, located in the southern part of occupied Palestine, was reportedly attacked by drones, according to the Palestinian news agency Samaa.

The Iraqi Resistance, also known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, has stated that it will continue to target Israeli military bases.

In its previous operations, the Resistance group had warned that it would escalate its attacks on Israeli bases if the aggression continued in Gaza.

A report released on the 200th day of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm revealed that Iraqi Resistance forces had launched 243 attacks against the Zionist regime in various parts of Iraq, the occupied lands, and Syria.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

