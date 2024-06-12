Iraq Resistance strikes vital Israeli target

In a statement, the umbrella group said on Wednesday morning it used drones to attack a vital Israeli target in the port city of Umm al-Rashrash, also known as Eilat.

The group said the operation was in response to the Israeli massacre of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including women, children, and the elderly.

The Iraqi group vowed to continue retaliatory attacks on Israeli targets.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has been also hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

At least 37,124 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war as well.

AMK/PressTV