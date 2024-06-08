3 dead, 6 injured in Delhi factory fire

According to Xinhua, the fire broke out inside the factory located in the Narela industrial area. Cooking gas leakage reportedly led to the fire.

The fire was extinguished and rescue work was carried out. A total of nine persons were taken out from the factory by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel and rushed to a local hospital.

"Three persons died on the way to a local hospital. The remaining six persons are undergoing treatment, out of whom at least three are in a serious condition," said a DFS official.

AMK/PR