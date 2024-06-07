Iran defeated by Bulgaria in 2024 VNL

Bulgaria won the match against Iran 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25,15-11) in Week 2 of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Fukuoka, Japan, on Friday.

Team Melli is set to play against Turkey on Saturday.

The VNL Preliminary Phase features three competition weeks per gender, with each of the 16 teams playing 12 matches.

The seven best-ranked national teams in the Preliminary Phase will join hosts Poland for the Finals, which will be held in Lodz from June 27 to 30.

