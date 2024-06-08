Iran volleyball federation sacks Mauricio Motta Paes

The 61-year-old coach had been named as head coach of Iran in late February but was sacked following a run of poor results in the 2024 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) that saw Team Melli sit at the bottom of the table.

Under his leadership, Iran have lost seven defeats so far and have no chance of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

His Iranian assistant Peyman Akbari has been appointed as interim coach until the end of the 2024 VNL.

Iran are scheduled to meet the US, the Netherlands, France, and Germany in mid-June.

AMK/TT