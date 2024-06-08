Turkey outplays Iran in 2024 VNL

Turkey downed Iran 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-23, and 27-25) in Week 2 of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday.

The Iranian men’s national volleyball team is set to play against US in the Week 3 of the tournament in the Philippines on June 19, 2024.

Earlier on Friday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) sacked Brazilian coach Mauricio Motta Paes due to weak performance and loss of chance of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

His Iranian assistant Peyman Akbari has been appointed as interim coach until the end of the 2024 VNL.

The VNL Preliminary Phase features three competition weeks per gender, with each of the 16 teams playing 12 matches.

The seven best-ranked national teams in the Preliminary Phase will join hosts Poland for the Finals, which will be held in Lodz from June 27 to 30.

