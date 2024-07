In previous friendly matches, Iran defeated the Indonesia U20 volleyball team in two warm-up matches.

The Iranian team is preparing for the 2024 Asian Boys' U20 Volleyball Championship.

Iran has been placed in Group B along with China, Chinese Taipei, and Qatar.

The 2024 Asian Boys' U20 Volleyball Championship will take place from July 23 to 30 in Surabaya, Indonesia.

AMK/IRIB4288449