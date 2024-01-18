Iran foreign ministry summons Pakistan's chargé d'affaires

The Pakistani Chargé d'affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry to provide an explanation about the incident.

"At 4:50 a.m. Thursday, several explosions were heard in the area of ​​Saravan city, and after the investigations, we found out that Pakistan had targeted one of Iran's border villages with a missile," a security source told Mehr News Agency.

7 foreign nationals, including 3 women and 4 children were killed in the incident.

There was also an explosion near Saravan city where there were no casualties.

Issuing a statement, the Pakistani foreign ministry said that Islamabad has targeted the position of a Pakistani terrorist group.

It said that the purpose of the action was to secure Pakistan's national security and interests.

Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, the statement added.

It added that Pakistan will continue its efforts to find joint solutions with Iran to combat terrorism.

MP/5997958