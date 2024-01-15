Turkish drone attack in Syria kills three servicemen

Earlier, Turkish drones attacked several facilities in the governorate, including three electric substations and an oil depot in Rumeylan, TASS reported.

In 2023, Turkish aviation carried out 108 attacks on ground targets in Kurdish-controlled territory in Syria’s north and northeast. As a result, 86 people were killed, including 65 militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces coalition, three staffers of the autonomous administration, and 18 civilians, while 97 individuals sustained wounds.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Baghdad and Erbil for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States. Ankara accuses the European countries and Washington of supporting the group despite being on their terrorism lists.

