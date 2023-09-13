  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2023, 12:10 PM

France police detain man on charges of attacking Iran embassy

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – The police of France arrested a man on charges of attacking the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Paris.

A source familiar with the case said that French authorities have arrested a man for setting the door of the Iranian embassy in Paris on fire.

The members of anti-Iranian counterrevolutionary groups attacked the building’s consular section early Saturday.

The assailants burnt tires in front of the entrance to the building's consular section, inflicting some minor damage on its door.

Speaking in a presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani stressed that Iran gave the necessary warning to the French government and some European governments to strengthen the necessary protective measures in the framework of the 1961 Vienna Convention and fulfill their responsibilities over securing diplomatic places and the safety of Iranian diplomats.

He emphasized that the French government is responsible for the security of Iran's embassy and diplomatic facilities within the framework of the 1961 Vienna Convention.

