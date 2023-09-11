Assembly condemns opening of Israel embassy in Bahrain

"The opening of the embassy of the criminal Zionist regime in Bahrain is an inappropriate act that is considered a clear example of betrayal of the holy cause of Palestine," a statement issued by the Islamic Awakening Assembly on Monday read.

The statement further considered the Al-Khalifa regime's action as an ill-considered action that would only help the Zionist regime to live a little bit longer.

"In a situation where the Zionist terrorist regime is in a state of destruction and is suffering from an existential crisis and facing collapse from within, the act could serve the occupying regime," the Assembly further said.

"More than 80% of Bahrainis are against any normalization of relations with Zionist criminals. Also, the opening of an embassy in Manama will definitely put the Bahraini rulers in trouble in the near future and will endanger the security infrastructure and national interests of the country and the entire region," it further read.

The assembly further described the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime as "failed project" that could not bring any legitimacy to the regime.

