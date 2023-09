The EHL tournament is being held at Hili Fun City in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Iranian sportswomen reached the semi-finals by defeating opponents from the Philippines, Mexico, and the UAE.

In the semi-finals, Iran’s squad thrashed Bani Yas Sporting Club 9-0 to reach the finals.

Iranian athletes will compete with another Emirati team, Al Dhabi, in the final on Saturday.

The tournament will wrap up on September 9 in the city of Al Ain.

