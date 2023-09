The Emirates Hockey League (EHL) tournament is being held at Hili Fun City in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In its opening match, the Iranian sportswomen defeated the Philippines 7-2.

Led by A'zam Sanaei, the Iranian girls are to meet the teams from Mexico and the Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday.

The tournament will wrap up on September 9 in the city of Al Ain.

TM/5879953