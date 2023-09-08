Iran condemns deadly terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

Nasser Kan'ani expressed his deep condolences and sympathies with the government and people of Burkina Faso, especially the families of the victims.

He expressed hope that with a serious and effective fight against the sinister phenomenon of terrorism and extremism, peace and stability would be restored to various regions of the world, including West Africa.

At least 53 members of Burkina Faso’s soldiers and volunteers assisting the military were killed during an “attack” in Koumbri commune in Yatenga province on Monday, the army said in a statement on Tuesday.

The killings on Monday were one of the largest attacks since Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in the second coup in late September.

