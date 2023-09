The ceremony will begin at 6 am with a gathering at the University of Tehran Mosque in downtown Tehran and then the Arbaeen marchers will head on to Imam Khomeini's Husseinieh to mourn in the presence of the Leader.

Last year, after two years of hiatus of not holding mourning ceremonies by student organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony were held at Imam Khomeini's Husseinieh with Leader in attendance.

