  1. Sports
Sep 5, 2023, 9:15 PM

Iran women runner-up in Asian taekwondo poomsae C'ships

Iran women runner-up in Asian taekwondo poomsae C'ships

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Iran's women taekwondokas became runner-up at the 7th Junior Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Lebanon.

In the team division, Iran’s women's poomsae ranked second after South Korea which became the champion. The Philippines finished third at the event.

Iran’s men's poomsae ranked third while the teams of South Korea and Chinese Taipei finished first and second.

Iran women runner-up in Asian taekwondo poomsae C'ships

Hossein Beheshti, who led Iran’s men’s poomsae at the event, was selected as the best coach of the competitions.

As many as 99 taekwondo fighters from 17 countries competed at the 7th Junior Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships.

TM/5879992

News Code 205688

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News