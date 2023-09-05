Iran women runner-up in Asian taekwondo poomsae C'ships

In the team division, Iran’s women's poomsae ranked second after South Korea which became the champion. The Philippines finished third at the event.

Iran’s men's poomsae ranked third while the teams of South Korea and Chinese Taipei finished first and second.

Hossein Beheshti, who led Iran’s men’s poomsae at the event, was selected as the best coach of the competitions.

As many as 99 taekwondo fighters from 17 countries competed at the 7th Junior Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships.

TM/5879992