Iran girls, boys finish runner-up in Asia cadet Pumsae c'ship

The girls' taekwondo Pumsae team with 53.7 points and the boys' team with 66.7 points both became vice-champions in the 5th Asian Cadet Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2023 in Beirut, Lebanon.

Both girls and boys teams of Chinese Taipei became champions.

Also, Iran's national double Pumsae team in the Asian Championship scored 7.633 points to stand above the teams of Thailand and Chinese Taipei and won the championship title.

Earlier this week, Iran's women taekwondokas became runner-up at the 7th Junior Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Lebanon.

MNA