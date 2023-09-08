Iranian girls crowned in Asian cadet taekwondo c'ships

The Asian cadet championships finished at Nouhad Naufal Indoor Stadium in Beirut, Lebanon on Friday and the teenage Iranian girls became champions while the Iranian boys team became vice champions.

The Iranian girls team won the championship after clinching 5 gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal. Kazakhstan became the runner-up and South Korea stood in third place.

In the boys' division, the Iranian team finished runner-up after winning three gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals. South Korea became the champion and Jordan stood in third place.

Mahbobeh Mohammadnejad, the head coach of the Iranian girls' team, was introduced as the best coach in Asia by the organizing committee of the tournament. Narina Khayat, who had won the gold medal in the -164cm height category with an advantage over all competitors and without losing a single match, was selected and introduced as the most technical taekwondo player.

