Iran-made electric wheelchairs to serve Arbaeen pilgrims

Commenting on the use of electric wheelchairs in the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Hassan Karimi, the managing director of the Iranian knowledge-based company said that a lot of the elderly who are unable to walk naturally need to use a wheelchair. He added that their product can be really helpful during Arbaeen for the pilgrims.

"This product helps the disabled who wish to participate in this pilgrimage in one way or another," the managing director of the knowledge-based company said.

The advantage of this product compared to similar ones is easy accessibility and lightweight portability, he said, adding that it has an aluminum frame and is lightweight. In addition, it is foldable, so it can be placed in various vehicles for transportation.

According to Karimi, the advantage of this product compared to its foreign counterparts is the provision of after-sales services and the fact that the product is 20-30% lower-priced than the foreign equivalents.

"We are trying to be able to serve our knowledge-based products to the pilgrims during next year's Arbaeen procession", he noted.

