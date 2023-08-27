Iran unveils Cesium-137 for medical, industrial applications

Speaking to the reporters after the unveiling ceremony, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that Iran will not stop progressing in the nuclear field.

"This unveiling is the result of a 6-month work. We will not stop. In the past years, we faced problems in getting cesium and molybdenum. But we produced it ourselves. The entire oil and gas and medical industries will benefit from this product," he stressed.

Cesium-137 radionuclide has many medical and industrial applications and is used in different fields including in radiation devices, brachytherapy, radiotherapy, and even in industry.

