  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Sep 4, 2023, 10:45 AM

Russian warplanes hit terrorists bases in NW Syria

Russian warplanes hit terrorists bases in NW Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Russian warplanes struck headquarters related to the so-called “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham” [Jabhat al-Nusra] terrorist organization in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

During recent weeks and due to the increase in movements of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists in Idlib, their positions have been the target of joint Russian-Syrian airstrikes and rocket and artillery attacks of the Syrian army.  

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham is a Takfiri terrorist group that occupies 40% of Idlib province and a few parts of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces in Syria.

Earlier on August 28, the Russian aerospace forces delivered strikes on Jabhat al-Nusra facilities, hitting a stronghold of illegal armed units and two command centers responsible for organizing and staging attacks on the positions of Syrian government forces and civilian infrastructure facilities.

MNA/IRN85219716

News Code 205591

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News