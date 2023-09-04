Russian warplanes hit terrorists bases in NW Syria

During recent weeks and due to the increase in movements of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists in Idlib, their positions have been the target of joint Russian-Syrian airstrikes and rocket and artillery attacks of the Syrian army.

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham is a Takfiri terrorist group that occupies 40% of Idlib province and a few parts of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces in Syria.

Earlier on August 28, the Russian aerospace forces delivered strikes on Jabhat al-Nusra facilities, hitting a stronghold of illegal armed units and two command centers responsible for organizing and staging attacks on the positions of Syrian government forces and civilian infrastructure facilities.

