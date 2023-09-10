  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 10, 2023, 10:15 AM

Over 100 terrorists killed in Syrian strikes in Idlib, Hama

Over 100 terrorists killed in Syrian strikes in Idlib, Hama

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – In response to numerous ceasefire violations, artillery units of the Syrian armed forces have conducted massive strikes on bases of illegal armed groups in the Idlib and Hama governorates, killing around 100 terrorists.

"After carefully observing movements and positions of the terrorists, their weaponry and equipment, our valiant armed forces struck their command posts, fortifications and numerous ammunition depots," the SANA news agency quoted the country’s defense ministry as saying in a statement. "As a result, 111 militants have been killed and over 80 injured."

The operation came as a response to the adversary’s numerous attempts to seize the fortifications of the Syrian armed forces between the towns of El Malaja and Khazarin. These attacks left an unspecified number of Syrian servicemen dead.

Members of the Ansar al-Tawhid extremist group, affiliated with the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group have noticeably intensified their military activities in 2023. Armed groups of militants are staging regular attacks on settlements in the Al-Ghab Plain in northwestern Syria, which are under the protection of the Syrian armed forces. Their shelling attacks have left at least 83 civilians dead, including 29 children and 11 women.

MNA/PR

News Code 205840

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News