Syrian army repels terrorists operations in Aleppo, Idlib

Meanwhile, the army units working in Aleppo's western countryside targeted members of another terrorist group who were preparing to carry out some attacks on the army points there, killing all the terrorists.

The provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, especially in the last two months, have witnessed ground and air attacks by the Syrian army in cooperation with the Russian Air Force on terrorist positions and ammunition depots.

While Syria has been battling terrorist groups across the country for the past years, the US military has had its forces and equipment stationed in the northeast, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oil fields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus maintains that the deployment is meant to plunder Syria’s natural resources. Former US President Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

MNA/PR