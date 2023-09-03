Iran finishes 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix with 4 medals

Seven taekwondo athletes represented Iran at the event which brought 256 participants from 59 states together.

Mehran Barkhordari (-80kg) won a gold medal and Mobina Nematzadeh took a bronze medal in the women’s under-49kg category.

Mahdi Hajimousaei and Abolfazl Zandi had previously claimed a gold and silver medal in the men’s -58kg final, respectively.

Abolfazl Abbasi, Matin Rezaei and Nahid Kiani could not gain any medals at the sporting event.

Bijan Moghanlou led the men's squad while Mino Maddah led the women's squad at the contest.

The 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix which kicked off on September 1 will wrap up on Sunday night.

