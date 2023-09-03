3.7 mn Arbaeen pilgrims left Iran for Iraq via 6 borders

"This year, with the management of the Arbaeen pilgrimage by the pilgrims themselves, we did not witness any crowding at the country's border crossings," Saeed Montazer Al-Mahdi said.

He added that with the good interactions that took place with Iraq, the delay at the entry gates to Iraq was reduced to the minimum time possible.

Referring to the reduction in the time taken to process pilgrims' passports at the entry and exit gates of Iran's border crossings, Montazer Al-Mahdi said that the average processing time for pilgrims at the Mehran border crossing this year was approximately four seconds.

Pointing to the smooth flow of traffic at the country's border crossings, he stated that security is well-maintained at the borders, and there have been no issues or obstacles in the movement of traffic, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted flow.

SKH/TSN2951310