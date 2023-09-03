Tehran-Baghdad ties strategic, Iraq government spox. says

Basim Awadi stated on Saturday that the government accomplished a new achievement that aims to bring Iraq out of isolation after decades.

He said that due to Iraq's geographical location, the country should be the heart of the region in terms of railway, land, and air communication routes, adding that the prime minister of Iraq clarified in his speech that this project [Shalamcheh-Basra railway project] is for the transportation of passengers and pilgrims.

Awadi noted that the railway has no impact on the Grand Faw Port and the Iraqi government allocated several billions of funds for the project.

Referring to the Arbaeen pilgrimage, he pointed out that the number of pilgrims who entered Iraq from all borders reached more than three million.

He further said that regarding the increase of pilgrims, the government is trying to create infrastructure to facilitate the arrival of pilgrims in the coming years, and the Basra-Shalmeche railway project is another pillar in strengthening the economic infrastructure.

Awadi added that the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project was discussed by previous governments for several years until Iran and Iraq agreed to complete this project in 2021.

The government is interested in the issue of constructive partnership which leads to stabilization and development in Iraq and the region, he said, stressing that the Iran and Iraq relationship is strategic.

