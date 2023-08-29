East Azarbaijan province exports volume up by 41%

Leili Orangi said on Tuesday that a total of 5.6 million tons of goods worth $3.2 million were exported from the province, indicating a growth of 41% in comparison with a similar period last year.

Turkey, Iraq, Azerbaijan Republic, and Afghanistan were the northwestern Iranian province’s main export destinations, she added.

Tabriz Customs registered more than 50% of the province's exports, she said, adding that Tabriz, Sahlan, Jolfa, and Norduz Customs exported 2 million tons, 800 million tons, 500,000 tons, and 1.5 million tons respectively.

