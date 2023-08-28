4 Iranian pilgrims killed as bus overturns in Iraq

Four Iranian pilgrims, all women, died as a result of the overturning of a bus carrying Iranian pilgrims in the Wasit province of Iraq, an official in the Iranian embassy in Iraq said.

He added that 16 others were injured during the incident and were taken to the hospital.

An Iraqi was also among the dead, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, following a traffic accident in the west of Nasiriyah city located in the south of Iraq, seven people were injured, including several Iranians who had entered the country for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

