Iran unveils homegrown compressor,says can rival US-made type

National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Managing Director Jalil Salari said the first contract signed with ASA on exports of Iranian-made equipment has borne fruit.

Salari added the company has succeeded in indigenizing the compressor, whose technical know-how belonged to American and European companies, the oil ministry's news service SHANA reported.

The Iranian-made compressor can rival the US-made type, boasted the deputy oil minister, describing the success as very important amid sanctions.

The domestically manufactured compressor will be installed at the El Palito refinery of Venezuela, explained Salari, calling it a step toward implementing a project overseas.