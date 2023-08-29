2 killed in airplane crash in Norway

The accident happened at around 7 p.m. local time. The crash site has been identified about 1 km south of the Reinsvoll airport in Vestre Toten, Innlandet, 100 km north of the capital Oslo, Xinhua reported.

Jorgen Berg, the task leader for the local police, confirmed the fatalities.

"Forensic technicians and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch will soon begin their operations to recover the deceased and undertake essential investigations. Our primary aim is to determine the cause of the accident," Berg told the state broadcaster NRK.

