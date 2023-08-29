  1. World
  2. Europe
Aug 29, 2023, 10:50 AM

2 killed in airplane crash in Norway

2 killed in airplane crash in Norway

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – A small airplane crashed on Monday evening in Norway, killing two local people, officials said.

The accident happened at around 7 p.m. local time. The crash site has been identified about 1 km south of the Reinsvoll airport in Vestre Toten, Innlandet, 100 km north of the capital Oslo, Xinhua reported.

Jorgen Berg, the task leader for the local police, confirmed the fatalities.

"Forensic technicians and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch will soon begin their operations to recover the deceased and undertake essential investigations. Our primary aim is to determine the cause of the accident," Berg told the state broadcaster NRK.

AMK/PR

News Code 205314

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News