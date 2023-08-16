3 killed in tourist plane crash in France

According to local broadcaster France Bleu, the plane reportedly disappeared around Tuesday noon between Nantes and La Baule, Department of Loire-Atlantique.

Firefighters have found debris from the plane 3 to 4 meters deep in the sea. But rescue operation was suspended Tuesday evening due to unfavorable weather conditions, local authorities said.

So far, there's no official announcement about the retrieval of victims.

The Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) in France has already announced to open an investigation to the accident.

AMK/PR