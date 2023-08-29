  1. Economy
Aug 29, 2023, 11:28 PM

Safari:

Iran already submitted request to join BRICS Bank

Iran already submitted request to join BRICS Bank

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy said that Iran has submitted its request to become a member of the BRICS Bank.

"On the sidelines of the Johannesburg meeting, immediately after our membership in the group was announced, I met Mrs. [Dilma] Rousseff, the head of BRICS Bank, and submitted a request for membership in the bank," Mehdi Safari said on Tuesday evening while speaking to Iran national TV.

The deputy foreign minister further said that, "We have invited the head of BRICS Bank to come to Tehran in order to advance the process of Iran's membership in the bank during her trip.

He added, "BRICS Bank is like the bank of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and we can benefit from financial concessions. Let's use it and use these financial resources to advance our projects."

Safari continued to say that, "Due to the resumption of our relations with Saudi Arabia, our relations with the OIC have also been facilitated and we can use this Bank."

MNA/1402060705139

News Code 205353

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News