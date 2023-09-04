Several wanted ISIL terrorists detained in Iraq

The ISIL terrorist elements were nabbed in the Iraqi provinces of Kirkuk, Sulaymaniyah, and Erbil.

One of the detained terrorists was an ISIL chieftain who was operating in the terror group as an expert in the field of explosives.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Army in a statement on Monday said that 6 terrorists were detained in Anbar province.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.

