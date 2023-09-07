"Iran gained 158 new achievements in atomic energy tech."

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks during a visit to the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Khuzestan.

We are trying to develop nuclear technology in different fields of the country so that we can witness its impact on people's lives more and more, he said.

Referring to the 20-year document of the Iran Atomic Energy Organization, Eslami stated that one of the goals of this document is the development of power plants and radiation systems.

Emphasizing that the West is always trying to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring modern technologies, he continued that nuclear energy technology has an impact on people's lives, so this technology is not only used for making atomic bombs.

According to Eslami, the more the enemies impose sanctions, the stronger we will work in this sector.

"There is a good self-confidence in the country's atomic energy technology activists to the extent that last year we gained 158 new achievements in this field", he noted.

