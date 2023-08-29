Iran unveils gamma self-shielding irradiation system

The AEOI head and a number of other Iranian officials were attending the unveiling ceremony of the first gamma self-shielding irradiation system held in the city of Bonab located in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan on Tuesday

The self-shielding two-layered gamma irradiation system has a daily capacity of 100 tons.

Designed and built through the expertise and technical know-how of Iranian specialists, the system is capable of using radiation to control pests, inhibit germination, and reduce infestation in agricultural products and crops such as grains and legumes.

It increases the shelf life and storage time of products by reducing microbial load and eliminating contaminated microorganisms, thus preventing food spoilage.

Products such as wheat, barley, legumes like chickpeas, lentils, beans, as well as rice and dried fruits such as walnuts, pistachios, almonds, hazelnuts, etc., can be irradiated using the gamma self-shielding system.

