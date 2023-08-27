'The McCarthy Era' at Iranian bookstores

Translated by Fatemeh Shadab in Persian, Tehran-based Qoqnoos Publishing Group has released the book, originally published in 2011.

The book discusses the anti-Communist movement in the United States in the mid-twentieth century, spearheaded by Senator Joseph McCarthy, and examines the controversies surrounding the era and personal narrative of the time.

Senator Joseph R. McCarthy was a little-known junior senator from Wisconsin until February 1950 when he claimed to possess a list of 205 card-carrying Communists employed in the U.S. Department of State. From that moment Senator McCarthy became a tireless crusader against Communism in the early 1950s, a period that has been commonly referred to as the “Red Scare.” As chairman of the Senate Permanent Investigation Subcommittee, Senator McCarthy conducted hearings on communist subversion in America and investigated alleged communist infiltration of the Armed Forces. His subsequent exile from politics coincided with a conversion of his name into the modern English noun "McCarthyism," or adjective, "McCarthy tactics," when describing similar witch hunts in recent American history.

This series provides multiple views of momentous events in recent history; each book helps readers develop critical thinking skills, increase global awareness, and enhance their understanding of international perspectives about historical events. Using primary and secondary sources, each volume provides background information on a significant event in modern world history, presents the controversies surrounding the event, and offers first-person narratives from people who lived through it.

