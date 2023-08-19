Iranian bookstores offer Sarah Addison Allen’s “Other Birds”

Translated by Hajar Alipour in Persian and published by Milkan Publication, “Other Birds” is a story with a bit of mystery, whimsical characters and a keen sense of place.

From the acclaimed author of “Garden Spells” comes an enchanting tale of lost souls, lonely strangers, secrets that shape us, and how the right flock can guide you home.

Down a narrow alley in the small coastal town of Mallow Island, South Carolina, lies a stunning cobblestone building comprised of five apartments. It’s called The Dellawisp and it is named after the tiny turquoise birds who, alongside its human tenants, inhabit an air of magical secrecy.

When Zoey Hennessey comes to claim her deceased mother’s apartment at The Dellawisp, she meets her quirky, enigmatic neighbors including a girl on the run, a grieving chef whose comfort food does not comfort him, two estranged middle-aged sisters, and three ghosts. Each with their own story. Each with their own longings. Each whose ending isn’t yet written.

Delightful and atmospheric, “Other Birds” is filled with magical realism and moments of pure love that won’t let you go. Sarah Addison Allen shows us that between the real and the imaginary, there are stories that take flight in the most extraordinary ways.

Allen has won numerous awards for her work including; 2008 SIBA Book Award for fiction for her novel Garden Spells, Best Women's Fiction of 2007 by the American Library Association's Reading List, 2008 RT Reviewers Choice Award for Women's Fiction for her novel The Sugar Queen, and the Department of Literature at UNC Asheville named Addison the 2015 Goodman Endowed Artist.

