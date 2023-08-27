  1. World
7 terrorists killed in Syrian troops attack in Idlib

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Artillery of the Syrian army attacked on Saturday the positions of armed gangs in the south of the province of Idlib.

According to the Sham FM radio station, at least seven militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were killed as a result of the attacks. The strikes were carried out after the enemy violated the ceasefire in the northern de-escalation zone.

According to the Al Hadath TV channel, earlier the militants made an armed sortie on the front in the area of the town of Hazarin. They managed to detonate explosives planted in a tunnel near the army positions. The explosion killed 11 Syrian soldiers and injured 20 others.

The activity of Jabhat al-Nusra gangs has intensified since the beginning of 2023. The victims of their attacks in northwestern Syria were 57 civilians, including 18 children.

A significant part of Idlib remains under the control of illegal armed groups, which enjoy the support of Turkey. 

