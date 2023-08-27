Explosion rocks Turkish military base in northern Syria

The targeted base is situated in the village of al-Uyun, to the east of the city of Marea, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Preliminary information showed that the powerful blast was triggered by a missile strike hitting a weapon depot within the Turkish military installation.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

MNA/PR