Iran visually challenged powerlifters win 8 medals

Javad Ghane Mashhad competed in the 56-kilogram weight division of the men's bench open event at the Symphony Hall of Birmingham and lifted 102.5 kilograms to win a gold medal in the bench press.

In the deadlift, he hit 170 kilograms to stand behind Volodymyr Shaulskyi from Ukraine and settled for the silver medal.

In the 60-kilogram weight category, Rasoul Nasiri pocketed two silver medals in both the bench press and deadlift divisions.

Mehdi Baharzadeh also snatched a silver medal in the bench press and a bronze in the deadlift contests of the 75-kilogram weight class.

Moreover, Ahad Javaheri took home two silver medals in both the bench press and deadlift events of the 82.5-kilogram category.

The 2023 IBSA World Games kicked off in Britain on August 14 and will run through August 27.

The international sporting event brings together more than 1250 competitors with visual impairment from 70 nations, according to reports.

MNA/PressTV