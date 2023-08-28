Iran’s Solhipour wins bronze at 2023 Para Powerlifting World

Solhipour claimed a bronze by lifting 226kg in the 97kg weight category.

Earlier, Ahmad Aminzadeh finished in first place with 255kg, and another Iranian powerlifter Mehdi Sayyadi stood in second place with 246kg in the men's +107kg weight category.

In this tournament, Ali Akbar Gharibshahi and Saman Razi won the gold and bronze medals respectively in the men's -107 kg category.

The 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from 22 to 30 August.

AMK/IRIB3959335