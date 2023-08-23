Mass shooting reported in US Pennsylvania

Police were on the scene of what they've described as an "active shooting situation" in Garfield, the CBS News reported.

According to public safety, the situation was unfolding in the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street.

Sources tell KDKA's Andy Sheehan that sheriff's deputies were on the scene to serve an eviction notice and when they approached the property, the occupant began to open fire and it turned into a gunfight.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St.

MNA