Sep 12, 2023, 2:45 PM

Student shot dead at US high school as police hunt for killer

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) –A female high school student has died following a shooting in Maryland and at least two schools in the vicinity were on lockdown as police investigated the scene.

Police officials confirmed the girl was a student at DuVal High School in Lanham, Maryland. She was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital where she later died, Daily Mail reported. 

'It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic loss of a DuVal High School student,' the school district said in a news release shortly after police announced the girl's death. 

The student's name and age have not yet been released to the public. 

Prince George's County Police Department locked down DuVal and Lathan, another nearby school, for nearly two hours.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting or if the suspect is in custody but officers told WJLA it began in a fight between two groups that led to a gunshot.

Police said they are not yet sure if the girl was involved in the dispute.

