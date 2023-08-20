Iran FM happy with progress in 25-year partnership with China

In the telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China, the latest developments in bilateral relations and international issues were discussed and exchanged views on.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian offered congratulations to Wang Yi on his re-appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China and assessed the relations between the two countries as positive and moving forward.

Referring to the good progress achieved in the implementation of the agreements reached between the presidents of the two countries, the top Iranian diplomat assessed and emphasized the progress of the comprehensive 25-year cooperation program in the right direction.

While giving a positive assessment of the strategic relations between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for his part, explained his country's viewpoints about the BRICS summit in South Africa and the issues related to increase in the group's members.

Yi also considered Iran as an important member of the Belt and Road initiative and attached great importance to the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the upcoming Belt and Road meeting.

The top Chinese diplomat expressed his satisfaction with recent Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Saudi Arabia and the progress in the relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

After conveying the greetings of the presidents of the two countries to each other's sides, the ministers emphasized the important role of diplomacy and conferred on some other international issues.

KI